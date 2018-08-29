IZEA expands relationship with Fortune 10 customer

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) has significantly expanded its relationship with a Fortune 10 customer.

Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA Worldwide said, “This relationship is particularly exciting, given the massive scale of the company and opportunity to expand within the organization. Since becoming an approved vendor last year, we have had the pleasure to work with multiple groups within the company executing various initiatives. The transactional spend has more than doubled year over year to a mid-six figure relationship in 2018, and we are excited by the momentum we have been able to build by delivering a great customer experience.”