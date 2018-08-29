Garmin acquires flight plan company FitPlan

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) acquires electronic flight planning company Flight Plan (FitPlan) for an undisclosed amount.

FitPlan provides electronic flight planning, scheduling, and trip support services. FitPlan creates over 6.3M flight plans annually and has more than 165K registered users.

The FitPlan.com website and accompanying app is available for customers in the US, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, and parts of Venezuela and Columbia.

FitPlan’s Connecticut headquarters will continue to operate and support the FitPlan products, which will fold into Garmin’s aviation offerings.

Garmin’s Aviation business brought in $153M (+23% Y/Y) of its $894.45M Q2 revenue.

Garmin shares are down 0.2% premarket to $66.28.

