Yirendai dives 8% after suspending dividend

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) sinks 7.8% in premarket trading after suspending its dividend "due to a challenging market environment with business uncertainties."

The company's latest annual dividend rate was 56 cents per share

The company has also discontinued its quality assurance program in order to comply with regulatory requirements.

As of May 2018, loans facilitated on Yirendai's platform will be covered by a new credit assurance program operated by a third-party guarantee company.

Its guarantee liability related to the quality assurance program has been transferred to the third-party guarantee company at the estimated fair value on the date of transfer.

Yirendai also said it's entered new funding arrangements with Goldman Sachs and with XinWang Bank, one of three internet banks in China.

