Ballard roars on 'historic collaboration'

Advancing its China strategy, Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) is up 20.4% premarket after signing a "historic strategic collaboration" with Weichai Power (OTCPK:WEICY),

The equity investment of approximately $163M from Weichai, at a 15% premium, will result in the company being Ballard's largest shareholder. The deal also includes a $90M technology transfer, a joint venture establishment and Weichai commitment for at least 2,000 fuel cell commercial vehicles.

Broad-Ocean Motors will further increase its BLDP holdings to retain 9.9% ownership for additional proceeds of approximately $20M.