Morgan Stanley sees CarMax as best in class

Morgan Stanley selects CarMax (NYSE:KMX) as its favorite name in the auto retail sector.

The investment firm thinks CarMax has evolved to become a "best in class" operator and has significant market share opportunity above its current 2.5% to 3.0% level. The analyst team also points to some easier same-store sales comparisons in upcoming quarters for the company.

CarMax is rated by MS at Overweight and assigned a price target of $89.