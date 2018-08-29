Morgan Stanley sees CarMax as best in class

Morgan Stanley selects CarMax (NYSE:KMX) as its favorite name in the auto retail sector.
The investment firm thinks CarMax has evolved to become a "best in class" operator and has significant market share opportunity above its current 2.5% to 3.0% level. The analyst team also points to some easier same-store sales comparisons in upcoming quarters for the company.
CarMax is rated by MS at Overweight and assigned a price target of $89.
Shares of CarMax are up 0.87% in premarket trading to $77.79 vs. a 52-week trading range of $57.05 to $81.67.
