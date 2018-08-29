Endeavour Silver implements cost-cutting measures

Endeavor Silver takes a number of steps to cut capital, operating, and other costs in Canada and Mexico in response to dropping precious metals prices this quarter. Meanwhile, El Compas plant operations are temporarily halted due to drainage issues.

Head office has made cuts across all departments to reduce general and administrative costs, including investor relations marketing.

Exploration group will cease all drilling activities at the end of the month since it's already achieved most of its goals for the year; exploration personnel are now focused on lower-cost mapping programs in Mexico and Chile, preparing new resource estimates, and planning for 2019 when drill programs are expected to resume.

Development group working on Terronera Project has delayed hiring for some positions.

The company's also made adjustments to the Guanacevi, Bolanitos,and El Cubo mine plans to reduce costs.

El Compas plant operations are temporarily halted and won't meet production guidance for the year. The halt is to allow the tailings area to be dewatered and clay removed to improve drainage.

Previously: Endeavour Silver misses by $0.07, misses on revenue (Aug. 2)