Argenx receives feedback on Phase 3 clinical trial for efgartigimod in generalized myasthenia gravis

Argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) has received feedback from the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency in Japan on the design of a Phase 3 trial and regulatory pathway towards marketing authorization of efgartigimod (ARGX-113) in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).

The global Phase 3 trial expects to enroll ~150 patients with gMG. The trial is expected to launch before the year end.

Data from the trial, if positive, may also serve as the basis for a BLA in the U.S. based on feedback from the FDA.