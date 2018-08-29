Schantter accuses Papa John's management team of misconduct

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) founder John Schnatter continues to hurl accusations at the company's current management team and some board members through a website he created to air his beefs.

The timing isn't good for the restaurant chain with investment bankers in the house to try to help it stabilize the business after the Schnatter fiasco last fall.

Shares of Papa John's are down about 35% since Schnatter reportedly turned off a large part of the company's customer base with his NFL comments.