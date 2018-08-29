Fanhua expands share repurchase program to 6.5M ADSs

Fanhua's (NASDAQ:FANH) board approves expanding its share repurchase program to 6.5M American depositary shares from the original initial round of $20M.

At Tuesday's closing price of $23.20, the initial round of $20M would have bought about 862,000 ADSs.

The expiration date of the shares purchase program is extended to Dec. 31, 2018.

Purchased shares will be used as treasury shares and resold to the participants of Fanhua 521 Development Plan at the weighted average of the closing prices of the purchases under the share purchase program.

If the total number of ADSs purchased under the share purchase program is less than 6.5m, the shortfall will be issued by the company to the plan participants at the same price.

