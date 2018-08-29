Comparable sales disappoint at Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is down 8% after comparable sales fell 1.9% in Q2 to miss the consensus estimate for a 0.7% drop. Adjusted for calendar effects, comparable store sales were down 4.0% during the quarter.

E-commerce sales rose 12% to account for 11% of total sales vs. 9% penetration a year ago.

The company's gross margin rate improved 80 bps to 30.3% of sales. Operating margin was up 10 bps to 7.5% of sales.

Dick's opened five new stores during the quarter.

Total inventory at the end of the quarter was down 6.4% Y/Y.

CEO update: "We delivered double digit growth in eCommerce, private brands, and athletic apparel excluding Under Armour, however, as expected, sales were impacted by the strategic decisions we made regarding the slow growth, low margin hunt and electronics businesses, which accounted for nearly half of our comp decline. In addition, we experienced continued significant declines in Under Armour sales as a result of their decision to expand distribution. We are very confident our sales trajectory will improve next year as these headwinds are expected to subside."

Looking ahead, Dick's expects full-year EPS of $3.02 to $3.20 vs. $2.92 to $3.12 prior and $3.08 consensus. Comparable store sales are anticipated to fall 3% to 4%.

