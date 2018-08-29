Square rises 1.6% after named `new best idea' at Guggenheim

Square (NYSE:SQ) gains 1.6% in premarket trading after Guggenheim analyst Jeff Cantwell names the stock a "new best idea" and raises his price target to $100 from $75, noting that the company's revenue potential for Cash App is underappreciated, according to Bloomberg.

Cantwell sees Cash App taking an important "services" role for underbanked populations and sees 2019 subscription-and-services revenue of $1.02B compared with consensus of $868M. Cash App likely to spread into consumer finance, investing, and cross-border money transfer driving sustained revenue growth, he writes.

