JPMorgan assumes, Chinese internet stocks move

JPMorgan assumes a slate of Chinese internet stocks: Bitauto Holdings (NYSE:BITA) at Overweight with a $38 target, Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) at Overweight and $10; Sina (NASDAQ:SINA) at Overweight and $150, Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) at Overweight and $118, Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) at Neutral and $80, and Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) at Neutral and $3.60.

Firm upgrades Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) from Neutral to Underweight and increases the target rom $1.60 to $3.60.

Premarket price movements: BITA -1.3% to $22.25, FENG +2.4% to $4.78, SINA +0.3% to $72.30, WB +0.3% to $80.30, SFUN -0.3% to $3, and LEJU +3.1% to $2.01.

Source: StreetAccount.