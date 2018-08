Chico's FAS +3% on earnings beat

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) reports comparable sales declined 3.2% in Q2.

Comparable Sales beak-up: Chico's: -3.8%; White House Black Market: -3.5%; Soma: -0.9%.

Chico's sales dropped 5.1% to $286.81M, White House Black Market sales down 8.4% to 168.94M and Soma sales -3.3% to $88.97M.

Gross margin rate flat at 36.1%.

SG&A expense rate increased 190 bps to 31.9%, primarily reflects investments in marketing and technology as well as deleverage of store operating expenses.

Inventories fell 4.6% to $224.2M.

The company repurchased 3.5M shares for $30.8M, at a weighted average of $8.70 per share during the quarter.

Total store count 1,440.

Q3 Guidance: Net sales: to decline low-single digits; Comparable sales: to decline low-single digits; Gross margin rate: +50 bps Y/Y; SG&A expenses: +$8M to +$10M.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: mid-single digit decline; Comparable sales: low-to-mid single digit decline; Gross margin rate: +50 bps Y/Y; SG&A expenses: ~flat; Tax rate: 26% to 28%; Capex: $60M to $70M.

CHS +2.94% premarket.

Previously: Chico's FAS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 29)