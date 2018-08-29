Analysts (literally) in the green from biotech boom

The WSJ reports that biotech analysts are receiving lucrative pay packages as a result of the boom in biotech investment banking activity, including IPOs, equity offerings and M&A. Top analysts are getting remuneration in the $3M - 4M range because of their value in backing banking deals (a major source of conflicted interest in the dot-com crash in 2000).

Examples include former RBC analyst Michael Yee who received $4M/year to join Jefferies. Other moves include Andrew Berens who left Morgan Stanley for Leerink and Alethia Young, now at Cantor Fitzgerald from Credit Suisse. Still others, Matthew Harrison at Morgan Stanley and Yigal Nochomovitz at Citigroup, for instance, received big raises to stay put.

In 2003, 10 large securities firms agreed to pay $1.4B to settle charges of tainted research, a deal engineered by then-NY AG Eliot Spitzer. The link between research and banking was severed at that time, but now appears to be moving closer.

