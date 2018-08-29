OTC Markets adds five transfer agents to verified shares program

OTC Markets Group (OTCQX:OTCM) adds Action Stock Transfer, Manhattan Transfer Registrar Co., Mountain Share Transfer, Pacific Stock Transfer, and Securities Transfer Corp. to its transfer agent verified shares program.

About 91% of U.S. companies trading on OTCQX and OTCQB markets are represented by 25 participating transfer agent.

As of Jan. 1, 2019, OTC Markets plans to require all U.S. companies trading on OTCQX and OTCQB to provide verified share data through a transfer agent who participates in the verified share program.

