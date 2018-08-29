American Eagle Outfitters -8% despite strong Q2 comp

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) reports comparable sales increased 9% in Q2 to smash the consensus estimate for a 6.4% rise.

The Aerie brand generated a 27% comp, while the American Eagle brand saw a 7% increase in comparable sales.

The company's gross margin came in at 36.6% of sales vs. 35.6% consensus and 34.9% a year ago.

Investors have bid AEO down 7% in premarket trading after Q3 EPS guidance arrived at $0.45 to $0.47 vs. $0.49 consensus.

