American Eagle Outfitters -8% despite strong Q2 comp

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) reports comparable sales increased 9% in Q2 to smash the consensus estimate for a 6.4% rise.
The Aerie brand generated a 27% comp, while the American Eagle brand saw a 7% increase in comparable sales.
The company's gross margin came in at 36.6% of sales vs. 35.6% consensus and 34.9% a year ago.
Investors have bid AEO down 7% in premarket trading after Q3 EPS guidance arrived at $0.45 to $0.47 vs. $0.49 consensus.
