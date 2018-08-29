Sophiris Bio up 8% premarket on resolution of patient death investigation in mid-stage topsalysin study

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) is up 8% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of the conclusion of the investigation into a death that occurred in its Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating topsalysin in patients with localized prostate cancer.

The cause of death was determined to be Sudden Cardiac Death most likely due to an arrhythmia, not related to treatment.

Complete results will be released by year-end. A Phase 3 trial is next up.

