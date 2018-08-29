Amazon expands Whole Foods Prime Now delivery

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) expands its Whole Foods Prime Now delivery to Columbus, Dayton, Portland, Greater Washington D.C., and additional areas of NYC including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Union Square, and Murray Hill.

The expansion pushes Whole Foods Prime Now delivery to 28 cities with plans to continue expanding across the U.S. throughout this year.

Amazon shares are up 1.2% premarket to $1,956.55.

