CRH commences Phase 2 of buyback program

CRH has announced its intention to repurchase ordinary shares of up to €1B over the next 12 months.

Having completed the first phase of its share buyback program on July 31, 2018, under which €350M of cash was returned to shareholders, CRH has entered into arrangements with UBS to repurchase ordinary shares on CRH's behalf for a maximum consideration of €350M (the "Phase 2 Program").

The Phase 2 Program will commence today, August 29, 2018, and will end no later than November 19, 2018.