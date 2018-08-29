Amazon expands Whole Foods delivery program

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announces an expansion of its delivery program from Whole Foods Market stores.

New markets with Whole Foods delivery options include Columbus, Dayton, Portland, Greater Washington D.C. and additional areas of New York City.

Delivery from Whole Foods Market is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Grocery delivery can be made in as little time as an hour.

It's been a year since Amazon close on its Whole Foods acquisition. Over those 52 weeks, Kroger (NYSE:KR) is up 13% and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is 4% higher as the impact of the AMZN-Whole Foods integration has been less than feared.

