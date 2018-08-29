Cronos Group up 6% premarket on cannabis JV in Colombia

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is up 6% premarket on robust volume in response to its announced 50/50 joint venture with an affiliate of Colombian agriculture services provider Agroidea SAS under an entity called NatuEra S.à r.l. The partnership will focus on the development, cultivation, manufacture and export of cannabis-based medicinal and consumer products for Latin American and global markets.

NatuEra's operations will start on 207 acres of land in Cundinamarca, Colombia.

Each partner will contribute capital to fund construction and operating costs. Former Americaflor CEO Nicolas Nannetti will lead the new organization.