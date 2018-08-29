Morgan Stanley raises Amazon target, implies $1.2T value

Morgan Stanley becomes the biggest Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) bull with a new Street-high target.

Amazon’s target gets a 35% boost to $2,500 from $1,850, which implies a market value of $1.2T.

Analyst Brian Nowak cites Amazon’s high growth, high-margin revenues from the likes of AWS, ads, and subscriptions that give the company room to invest and generate higher profits. .

Amazon shares are up 1.2% premarket to $1,956.51.

