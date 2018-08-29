Opiant Pharma up 73% premarket on EBS takeout of Adapt Pharma

Thinly traded nano cap Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) is up 73% premarket on increased volume on the heels of Emergent BioSolutions' announced acquisition of Adapt Pharma for up to $735M.

Adapt Pharma markets Opiant's NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose. Opiant receives 90% of the royalties and milestone payments for the product.

Previously: Emergent Bio to acquire Adapt Pharma for up to $735M (Aug. 28)

Previously: Opiant to book $11.7M in Narcan-related income in 2017; shares up 11% premarket (Feb. 8)