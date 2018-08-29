Marijuana Company of America provides update on its investment in Moneytrac Technology

Marijuana Company of America (OTCPK:MCOA) has received 150M shares of common stock of Global Payout (OTCPK:GOHE) as part of its reverse merger with MoneyTrac Technology. MCOA has a contingent unrealized gain of ~700% on its $250,000 investment.

On March 13, 2017, MCOA entered into a stock purchase agreement to acquire 15M common shares of MoneyTrac, for a total purchase price of $250,000.

As part of merger, GOHE issued shares from treasury to MCOA on August 24. The closing price of GOHE’s stock was $.0116 a share on the date of issuance, valuing the 150M shares position at ~$1,740,000.