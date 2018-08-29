Future FinTech jumps 11% after update on Chain World Cyberspace

Future Fintech (NASDAQ:FTFT) rises 11% after reporting three projects have moved into its Chain World Cyberspace space.

Chain World Cyberspace, a blockchain incubator/accelerator is part of Future FinTech's Chain Future Digital Fintech (Beijing) subsidiary and provides working space for blockchain start-up companies.

Several other projects are in discussions for taking space at the workspace.

"We anticipate that by the end of this year, Chain World Cyberspace will provide promotion services for 3 to 5 projects. We expect, by the end of 2020, revenue generated by Chain World Cyberspace could reach RMB 10M (approximately $1.5M) with a strong growth in the five years after that," says Future FinTech Chairman and CEO Yongke Xue.

Previously: Future FinTech slides after announcing new juice--not fintech--products (Aug. 23)