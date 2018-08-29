CEO Gluski discusses AES strategy

Squawk Box host: "What do you think investors, why, are rewarding your efforts (with the stock at three-year highs) because of LNG, that's where you're generating a lot of power that you're selling... not batteries?"

CEO Andres Gluski: "I think all of it, the fact that we're able to integrate renewables into existing power, I think that is - for the medium-term - the future for the industry."

"We're also leaders in technology - lithium-ion batteries and drone applications... we operate in 16 countries."

AES +0.9% premarket

