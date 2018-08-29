InnerWorkings and KPMG announce strategic alliance for marketing execution

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) and KPMG LLP announced an alliance to help clients create the most impact from their marketing spend through technology and services designed to increase efficiencies, improve consistency and drive savings.

“Today’s marketing budgets are under pressure to perform more than ever before, and marketing executives need transparency, innovation and a technology-driven approach to maximize their ROI,” said Pat Canning, KPMG Chicago Managing Partner. “Our alliance can create meaningful cost savings on marketing collateral, which significantly impacts our clients’ bottom line.”