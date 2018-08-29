Dycom Industries falls 1.9% after Q2 adjusted EPS trails consensus

Dycom Industries falls 1.9% in premarket trading after Q2 adjusted EPS misses the consensus estimate of $1.08 by 3 cents.
Q2 adjusted net income falls to $33.3M, or $1.05 per share, from $46.5M, or $1.47, a year ago.
Q2 contract revenue of $799.5M rose from $780.2M a year ago.
Contract revenue for the quarter only rose 0.8% Y/Y on an organic basis when excluding contract revenue from storm restoration services in the current period and revenue from an acquired business that wasn't owned in the year-ago period.
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contract revenue fell to 12.2% vs. 15.1% a year ago.
Reaffirms fiscal year and Q3 forecast as follows:
FY19 contract revenue $3.01B-$3.11B, adjusted EPS $2.62-$3.07, and adjusted EBITDA margin 10.7%-11.1% of contract revenue.
Q3 contract revenue $785M-$835M, adjusted EPS of 80 cents-$1.04, adjusted EBITDA margin 11.6%-12.2% of contract revenue.
