Dycom Industries falls 1.9% after Q2 adjusted EPS trails consensus

Dycom Industries falls 1.9% in premarket trading after Q2 adjusted EPS misses the consensus estimate of $1.08 by 3 cents.

Q2 adjusted net income falls to $33.3M, or $1.05 per share, from $46.5M, or $1.47, a year ago.

Q2 contract revenue of $799.5M rose from $780.2M a year ago.

Contract revenue for the quarter only rose 0.8% Y/Y on an organic basis when excluding contract revenue from storm restoration services in the current period and revenue from an acquired business that wasn't owned in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contract revenue fell to 12.2% vs. 15.1% a year ago.

Reaffirms fiscal year and Q3 forecast as follows: