U.S. microturbine CHP market share rises

A recent ICF Inc. combined heat and power study leveraging the U.S. Department of Energy CHP Installation Database indicates that the microturbine market share of U.S. CHP installations in the 100 kW to 5 MW reached a record 25% from 2013 to 2017, up from a 17% market share between 2008 to 2013.

"We continue to successfully diversify our market verticals by concentrating on CHP and CCHP as energy efficiency is a growth market for us globally," said Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Darren Jamison.

In addition, ICF forecasts that U.S. CHP annual capacity installations will grow from approximately 600 MW in 2017 to as high as 1,400 MW in 2026 and that the growth in overall CHP markets will be driven by smaller commercial applications that typically are well suited for microturbine technology.