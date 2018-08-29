Healthcare  | On the Move

Ultragenyx up 3% premarket on FDA sign-off early filing of NDA for UX007

|About: Ultragenyx Pharmaceuti... (RARE)|By:, SA News Editor

Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARE) is up 3% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that the FDA is on board with its proposal to submit a marketing application seeking approval for UX007 for the treatment of long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders based on existing Phase 2 data. A pre-NDA meeting is on tap for later this year.

The company says it plans to discuss the data with the European Medicines Agency and will update investors at a later time this year.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox