Ultragenyx up 3% premarket on FDA sign-off early filing of NDA for UX007

Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARE) is up 3% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that the FDA is on board with its proposal to submit a marketing application seeking approval for UX007 for the treatment of long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders based on existing Phase 2 data. A pre-NDA meeting is on tap for later this year.

The company says it plans to discuss the data with the European Medicines Agency and will update investors at a later time this year.