Stakeholder applies pressure on Sparton

Breach Inlet Capital Management says it sent a letter to the board of Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) indicating that it will vote against any incumbent board directors up for re-election.

The firm says Sparton has been mismanaged since Joseph Hartnett was appointed the interim CEO and the company has been unable to retain talent.

Breach would like the company to explore a sale after shedding the MDS business to draw the interest of a potential acquirer such as General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin or Raytheon.

Breach holds a position of more than 2% in Sparton.

Source: Press Release