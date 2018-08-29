Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (08/29/2018)

OPNT +79% on EBS takeout of Adapt Pharma.

GKOS +36% on Alcon voluntary withdrawal of rival eye stent.

IGC +36% as global medical cannabis market set to grow.

WPRT +31% on entering into entered into definitive development and supply agreements with Weichai Westport.

BLDP +21% on historic collaboration.

SPHS +21% on resolution of patient death investigation in mid-stage topsalysin study.

AFMD +18% .

IZEA +14% on expands relationship with Fortune 10 customer.

TLRY +14% on Q2 result.

SCVL +14% on Q2 result.

UIS +7% on moving to SmallCap 600.

CRON +6% on cannabis JV in Colombia.