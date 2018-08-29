Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (08/29/2018)

OPNT +79% on EBS takeout of Adapt Pharma.
GKOS +36% on Alcon voluntary withdrawal of rival eye stent.
IGC +36% as global medical cannabis market set to grow.
WPRT +31% on entering into entered into definitive development and supply agreements with Weichai Westport.
BLDP +21% on historic collaboration.
SPHS +21% on resolution of patient death investigation in mid-stage topsalysin study.
AFMD +18%.
IZEA +14% on expands relationship with Fortune 10 customer.
UIS +7% on moving to SmallCap 600.
CRON +6% on cannabis JV in Colombia.
