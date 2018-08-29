Weight Watchers gains after Oppenheimer calls out transformation

Shares of Weight Watchers (WTW +3.2% ) track higher Oppenheimer initiates coverage with an Outperform rating on its view that a "significant" transformation is taking place.

"WTW is now tactfully introducing improved programming upon an enhanced digital infrastructure, so as to better connect with a larger and more diverse audience of subscribers," write analyst Brian Nagel and team.

"For investors, the new WTW strategy suggests the potential for a sustained, stronger and higher margin growth trajectory," reads the note.

Oppy assigns a 12-18 month price target of $98 to WTW off its expectation for 2019 EPS of $3.86 and 2020 EPS of $4.90.