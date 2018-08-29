More on NCI Building Systems Q3 results

NCI Building Systems (NCS +2.9% ) reports Q3 sales increase 16.9% to $548.5M, primarily due to pass-through of higher material costs across all the segments, along with volume growth in Engineered Metal Building and Metal Components segments.

Gross profit margin of 24.3% was in line with last year, impacted by product mix in the Insulated Metal Panels segment.

Adjusted operating margin expanded 170bps to 9.5%, and EBITDA margin increased 80bps to 11.5%

Also, Ply Gem agrees to acquire Silver Line vinyl window & patio door division, from Andersen for ~$190M; the division has annual revenues of over $440M.

Issues upside Q4 2018 guidance, with revenues in the range of $550M-$570M and adjusted EBITDA of ~$60M-$70M.

