Avadel Pharma's Noctiva shows positive effect in late-stage nocturia study; shares up 1%

Updated data from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Avadel Pharmaceuticals' (AVDL +1.4% ) NOCTIVA (desmopressin acetate) Nasal Spray for the treatment of nocturia (waking at night to urinate) showed a treatment effect. The results were presented at the International Continence Society Meeting in Philadelphia.

The first uninterrupted sleep period (FUSP) improved to greater than four hours from an average baseline of 2.4 - 2.5 hours in treated patients.

Reducing the number of nocturic voids (NOV) and extending FUSP correlated with improvements in quality-of-life measures.

The FDA approved NOCTIVA in March 2017.