Sotheby's preps for mobile bidding platform launch

Sotheby's (BID -0.6% ) announces that it launched the first phase of its new mobile bidding platform.

The company's online-only auction platform will start by offering bidding on the world's first film poster

Sotheby's says the platform has been extremely successful in some small tests and is now being scaled up across the business.

Sotheby's on online bidding: "Later this year, Sotheby's plans to migrate all online-only auctions to its new mobile bidding platform. In addition, Sotheby's will do a pilot live auction on the new mobile bidding platform by the end of this year, with the further plan to migrate all of its auctions to the new platform in 2019."

