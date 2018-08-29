Eaton Vance slides 2.4% as net inflows growth slows from Q2

Eaton Vance falls 2.4% in early trading after Q3 consolidated net inflows of $3.7B represent an annualized internal growth rate in managed assets of 3%, slower than the 4% rate in Q2 and 9% rate in Q3 2017.

Q3 adjusted EPS of 82 cents beat consensus by a penny and rose from 77 cents in Q2 and 62 cents in the year-ago period.

Annualized internal management fee revenue growth rate also slowed to 5% during the quarter from 7% in the prior quarter and 6% in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated assets under management rose 3% to $453.2B as of July 31, 2018 from $440.1B as of April 30, 2018; year-ago AUM was $405.6B.

Market value change increased assets under management by $9.38B during the quarter vs. reducing AUM by $13.6B in Q2. In the year-ago period market value change boosted AUM by $9.44B.

"In the third quarter of fiscal 2018, Eaton Vance reached new highs in managed assets, revenue and profits, both on a U.S. GAAP basis and as adjusted," says Chairman and CEO Thomas E. Faust Jr.

