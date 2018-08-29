Karyopharm up 4% ahead of presentation of selinexor data

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI +3.8% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of its announcement that data from its Phase 2b STORM study evaluating selinexor in heavily pretreated patients with refractory multiple myeloma will be presented at the Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) Annual Meeting in Houston, TX, September 12-15.

Patients receiving selinexor + dexamethasone experienced a 25.4% overall response rate (ORR), including two complete responders. Median duration of response was 4.4 months and median overall survival was 8.6 months.

The ORR in patients previously treated with J&J's Darzalex (daratumumab) (combo regimens) was 27.3%.