FAANG short positions +42% in past year

Short positions against the FAANG stocks have increased 42% in the past year to about $37B worth, according to Bloomberg and S3 Partners data.
Amazon (AMZN +1.4%) has the most short interest with almost $10B. The other FAANG stocks are Facebook (FB -0.2%), Apple (AAPL +0.4%), Netflix (NFLX -1.2%), and Alphabet (GOOG +1%)(GOOGL +1%).
Tech companies overall make up half of the 10 largest short positions in the world with Alibaba (BABA -0.5%) topping at $19B due to the US-China trade tensions and the company’s Ele.me food delivery bet.
