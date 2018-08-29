FAANG short positions +42% in past year

Short positions against the FAANG stocks have increased 42% in the past year to about $37B worth, according to Bloomberg and S3 Partners data.

Amazon (AMZN +1.4% ) has the most short interest with almost $10B. The other FAANG stocks are Facebook (FB -0.2% ), Apple (AAPL +0.4% ), Netflix (NFLX -1.2% ), and Alphabet (GOOG +1% )(GOOGL +1% ).

Tech companies overall make up half of the 10 largest short positions in the world with Alibaba (BABA -0.5% ) topping at $19B due to the US-China trade tensions and the company’s Ele.me food delivery bet.

