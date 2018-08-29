Sporting goods sector sees DTC impact

The sporting goods sector is in the spotlight after Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -7.7%) turned in a disappointing earnings report.
Interestingly, traders aren't really punishing sporting goods chains Hibbett Sports (HIBB -1.3%) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV +0.9%) after Dick's didn't keep up with the reinvigorated retail sector.
Analysts note that Dick's has a higher mix of sales at risk of the direct-to-consumer selling programs of Nike (NKE -0.1%), Under Armour (UAA, UA), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and other sporting goods makers.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox