Amazon responds to Senator Sanders "corporate welfare" claims

Amazon (AMZN +1.5% ) responds to Senator Bernie Sanders, who plans to introduce legislation next week aimed at curbing the “corporate welfare” of large companies.

In a TechCrunch interview, Sanders explained the legislation targets companies with 500+ employees that pay so little workers have to utilize government assistance like food stamps, Medicaid, and public housing.

The companies would have to “pay taxes commensurate to how much the government is now spending for that assistance.” Sanders called out Amazon and Jeff Bezos by name.

Amazon’s lengthy blog post response includes a “food stamp” rebuttal: “In the U.S., the average hourly wage for a full-time associate in our fulfillment centers, including cash, stock, and incentive bonuses, is over $15/hour before overtime. We encourage anyone to compare our pay and benefits to other retailers. Senator Sanders’ references to SNAP, which hasn’t been called “food stamps” for several years, are also misleading because they include people who only worked for Amazon for a short period of time and/or chose to work part-time — both of these groups would almost certainly qualify for SNAP.”

