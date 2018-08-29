Beverage giants eye Canadian cannabis players

The large investment by Constellation Brands (STZ +1.1% ) in Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC +3.8% ) is still reverberating around the beverage industry as some of the larger names scramble to keep up.

Execs from Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRRDF), Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY +0.1% ), Coca-Cola (KO -0.2% ) and Diageo (DEO +0.3% ) have been meeting with various cannabis producers and touring their operations, sources tell The Globe and Mail. Molson Coors (TAP -0.1% ) is already a leg ahead of the pack through its joint venture arrangement with Hydropothecary.

Analysts expect the beverage giants to take equity stakes and make JV arrangements, instead of seeking a full takeover of legal cannabis players.

The Globe and Mail report didn't mention particular names that are on the M&A radar, although many of the stocks listed below have been bid up on some deal speculation.

