Dycom +5% post Q2 results, reaffirms guidance

Dycom Industries (DY +5.4% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 2.5% Y/Y to $799.47M and +0.8% on organic basis.

Q2 Adj. EBITDA was $97.83M (-17.1% Y/Y) and margin declined by 290 bps to 12.2%.

G&A expenses were $65.55M up by 8.5% Y/Y.

3Q19 Guidance, reaffirmed: EPS of $0.80-1.04; GAAP EPS $0.69-0.93; Revenue of $785-835M and Adj. EBITDA margin 11.6-12.2%.

FY19 Guidance, reaffirmed: EPS of $2.62-3.07; GAAP EPS $2.17-2.62; Revenue of $3.01-3.11B and Adj. EBITDA margin 10.7-11.1%.

