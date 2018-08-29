Natgas pipeline infrastructure bottleneck boosts Permian basin flaring

Shale drillers in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico are burning off about $1M worth of natural gas each day, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The problem is a lack pipelines and storage capacity to deal with the natural gas that's produced as a largely unwanted by-product of oil production in the basin. Oil is worth much more to producers than natural gas. Oil sells for $69 a barrel, while natural gas sell for less than $3 per million British thermal units.

Companies flare about 3% of gas extracted in the Permian Basin, which amounts to enough to supply the daily needs of state such as Montana or New Hampshire.The flaring also produces greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 2M cars, the WSJ reports.

For shale drillers, the only other option to flaring is to reduce oil production, which has boosted the region's economy as well as overall U.S. crude output.

Texas official say the issue should resolve itself eventually after more infrastructure is built.

Among Permian gas pipelines under construction are: Gulf Coast Express Pipeline owned by Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) and DCP Midstream Partners (NYSE:DCP); Pecos Trail Pipeline owned by privately held NAmerico and Cresta Energy; Permian-Katy Pipeline owned by Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP).

