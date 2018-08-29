Easton Pharma to acquire stake in second European casino resort

In another example that Easton Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:EAPH +0.6% ) is a pharma company in name only, it has inked a letter-of-intent to acquire an interest in another European casino and resort. The project consists of 538 hotel rooms and VIP suites, five restaurants & food court, convention center, shopping mall, nightclub, spa, 1,000 slots, a 50-table casino and a 504-car parking garage.

Last week, it announced that it had begun talks to acquire a stake in a Greek casino and resort featuring a 255-room hotel and 87-table casino.