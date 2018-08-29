Facebook Watch goes global

Facebook’s (FB -0.4% ) Watch video platform is launching globally a year after its domestic debut.

The announcement post says more than 50M people in the US watch at least a minute of video each month and total video watch time has increased 14x since the beginning of the year.

Watch has a number of formats including live game shows and series with interactive polls and quizzes.

Earlier this month, Facebook acqui-hired the tech and team behind Vidpresso, which makes it easier for live broadcasters to create interactive videos.

