Tuniu Corporation down 9.2% post Q2 results

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR -9.2% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 14.2% Y/Y to RMB525.25M .

Packaged tours revenues were RMB437.6M (+29% Y/Y), the increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours.

Other revenues were RMB87.6M (-27.4% Y/Y).

Gross profit was RMB250.8M (+4.2% Y/Y), the increase was primarily due to the increase in efficiency resulting from economies of scale.

Adj. operating expenses were RMB312M (-33.8% Y/Y).

The Company had cash, equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.9B.

Q3 Outlook: Net revenues of RMB725.5-765.8M, which represents 5-10% decrease Y/Y.

Previously: Tuniu beats by RMB0.25, misses on revenue (Aug. 29)