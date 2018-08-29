Tuniu Corporation down 9.2% post Q2 results

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR -9.2%) reports Q2 revenue growth of 14.2% Y/Y to RMB525.25M .
Packaged tours revenues were RMB437.6M (+29% Y/Y), the increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours.
Other revenues were RMB87.6M (-27.4% Y/Y).
Gross profit was RMB250.8M (+4.2% Y/Y), the increase was primarily due to the increase in efficiency resulting from economies of scale.
Adj. operating expenses were RMB312M (-33.8% Y/Y).
The Company had cash, equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.9B.
Q3 Outlook: Net revenues of RMB725.5-765.8M, which represents 5-10% decrease Y/Y.
Previously: Tuniu beats by RMB0.25, misses on revenue (Aug. 29)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox