Xpel Technologies jumps 17% after Q2 results

Xpel Technologies (OTC:XPLT +17.3% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 69.3% Y/Y and 14.7% Q/Q to $28.9M.

Q2 Gross margin improved by 270 bps to 29.8%, due to price increases across certain product lines and operating margin improved by 456 bps to 11.9%.

EBITDA increased by 128.6% Y/Y to $3.84M and margin improved by 345 bps to 13.3%.

SG&A expenses were $5.17M up by 53.4% Y/Y and as percentage of sale 17.9% down by 186 bps.

Company has Cash and cash equivalent of $1.53M as of June 30, 2018.

