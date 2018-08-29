More on H & R Block Q1 results

H & R Block (HRB +1.4% ) reports Q1 revenues of $145M, +5.4% Y/Y primarily driven by Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan and Tax Identity Shield, partially offset by lower revenues from Refund Transfer.

Pretax loss improved 3% to $199M; loss per share from continuing operations increased to $0.72 (+16.1%) due to a lower effective tax rate.

The company says Q1 2019 financial results were in line with expectations, as well as re-iterates FY guidance.

