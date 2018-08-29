Evofem advancing Amphora gel for prevention of certain STDs in women; shares ahead 15%

Thinly traded nano cap Evofem Biosciences (EVFM +14.5% ) is up on a 4x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 259K shares. The stock has rallied over 60% since touching $1.83 on August 8.

This morning, it announced new CDC data that showed increasing rates of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in the U.S. Specifically, 2.3M cases were reported, up almost 10% in a year.

The company's lead candidate is Amphora, a vaginal gel in Phase 3 development as an on-demand hormone-free contraceptive (topline data expected by year-end) and in Phase 2b development for the prevention of STDs chlamydia and gonorrhea.